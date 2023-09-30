VIP AUDIO 9/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (9-30-2005): Myth vs. Reality regarding Ultimate Warrior, did he really draw, who pulled strings in Warrior-McMahon dynamic, plus Samoa Joe, Spike-WWE, UFC (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller.

The first 25 minutes is spent discussing Ultimate Warrior – the myth vs. reality. What was his impact on the wrestling industry and the WWF? Did he really draw? What was he like backstage? Was he influenced by anyone? Who pulled whose strings in the Warrior-McMahon relationship? How was he perceived by colleagues? What was his strength as a character and his weaknesses as a wrestler overall?

Also, a discussion of the big stories of the week in pro wrestling including Raw’s low rating, Austin/Hogan/McMahons on CNBC, the Spike-WWE censorship controversy, Samoa Joe’s big month against two Japan legends, the promotion of the UFC special, ratings predictions for Raw in the future, TNA’s first Spike TV taping, and more

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

