FREE PODCAST 9/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Bryant: Is Jade ready for this push, Knight teams with Cena, Rey vs. Escobar, Street Profits impress Lashley, Charlotte vs. Bayley (138 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Travis Bryant from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and email contributions. Topics include: Is Jade ready for this push, Knight teams with John Cena, Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar, Street Profits impress Bobby Lashley, Charlotte vs. Bayley, and more.
