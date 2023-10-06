WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, October 6, 2023

Where: St. Louis, Mo. at Enterprise Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,948 tickets were sold so far; arena set up for 10,356.

How To Watch: Live on Fox broadcast network

Advertised Matches

Damian Priest & Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Iyo Sky & Bayley

Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley

Austin Theory vs. Dragon Lee

