WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

October 6, 2023

When: Friday, October 6, 2023

Where: St. Louis, Mo. at Enterprise Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,948 tickets were sold so far; arena set up for 10,356.

How To Watch: Live on Fox broadcast network

Advertised Matches

  • Damian Priest & Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso
  • Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Iyo Sky & Bayley
  • Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley
  • Austin Theory vs. Dragon Lee

