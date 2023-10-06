WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, October 6, 2023
Where: St. Louis, Mo. at Enterprise Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,948 tickets were sold so far; arena set up for 10,356.
How To Watch: Live on Fox broadcast network
Advertised Matches
- Damian Priest & Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso
- Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Iyo Sky & Bayley
- Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley
- Austin Theory vs. Dragon Lee
