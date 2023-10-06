VIP AUDIO 10/6 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (10-7-2005): Details on Jim Ross announcing situation and his possible replacement Mike Goldberg, quarter hour analysis of Raw vs. UFC, Hogan’s challenge of Austin (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the October 7, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers ten questions sent in this week on a variety of subjects including:

Lots of details on the Jim Ross Raw announcing situation, background on his potential replacement Mike Goldberg, his strengths and weaknesses as an announcer, and the tough spot WWE is putting him in if they throw him on Raw as soon as Monday. Also, analysis of the Jim Ross Poll at PWTorch.com.

The first in-depth breakdown of the quarter hour ratings fluctuations between Raw and UFC Fight Night Live head-to-head and what it says about WWE, UFC, John Cena, and Steve Austin.

A review of UFC’s Fight Night Live special on Monday that went head-to-head with Raw with analysis of where it delivered and where it didn’t.

Notes on Hulk Hogan’s challenge of Steve Austin on Monday night.

