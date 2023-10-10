VIP AUDIO 10/10 – WKH – The News: NXT vs. AEW tonight, Tony Khan vs. Paul Levesque, update on C.M. Punk, Vince McMahon-Levesque power dynamic, Collision ratings, more (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including a preview of the heated NXT vs. AEW battle on cable tonight, Tony Khan vs. Paul Levesque, an update on C.M. Punk fitting into all of this, more on the Vince McMahon-Levesque power dynamic post-ownership change, AEW Collision ratings, Twitter poll results predicting AEW-NXT ratings results, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO