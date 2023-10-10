IMPACT HITS & MISSES (10/5): Josh Alexander vs. Kon, Dreamer-Crazzy Steve, Kazarian and Edwards, Gresham, Steelz vs. Killer Kelly, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

(1) TASHA STEELZ vs. KILLER KELLY (w/Masha Slamovich) – HIT

It was good to see Tasha Steelz really get to stretch her legs after such a long hiatus. Killer Kelly is a good challenge for Steelz. Kelly really got to show off a bit during this match, including a part where she carried Steelz in a vertical suplex hold. It was a bit of a back and forth, but Kelly really seemed to be in control for most of the match, until Deonna Purrazzo came to the ring and made her presence felt.

JOHN SKYLER AND THE SHAW-ENTOURAGE BACKSTAGE – MINOR MISS

I am split on this, they could have used the mystery partner to bring in someone from the Memphis Indie scene, but I understand using Jai Vidal for furthering his potential split from the Shaw-entourage.

JONATHAN GRESHAM BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – MINOR HIT

I think we are getting a nice heel turn for Jonathan Gresham, and it will lead to a bunch of matches with Mike Bailey. Hopefully even some other matches leading to a chase where Gresham is going for higher and higher titles, and Bailey is right behind him.

TOMMY DREAMER TALKS TO CRAZZY STEVE – HIT

Goddamn it, Tommy Dreamer. I swear no one in wrestling has made me cry as many times as Tommy Dreamer. He’s a master of plucking at the heart strings in that melodramatic way that just gets to me. I honestly think that Dreamer is unable to be a heel, it’s just not believable, he’s like the mentor we all want. Then after getting us all to believe in Crazzy Steve, Dreamer gets stabbed in the back with a fork. When they finally go at it, I want a full fledged falls count anywhere hardcore match. I want the Innovator of Violence to show us the last bit of gas that he’s got in the tank. I want Crazzy Steve to make what is Dreamer’s last title defense a moment to remember.

(2) JAKE SOMETHING & DIRTY DANGO & CHAMPAGNE SINGH & JORDYNNE GRACE & ERIC YOUNG vs. BRIAN MYERS & SHERA & KILYNN KING & JODY THREAT & BULLY RAY – HIT

One of the things I love about Impact is that they are unafraid to break out a bunch of stipulations. So, in this match, the winning team will go on next week to determine the first and last spots in the ‘Call Your Shot’ gauntlet at Bound for Glory. Which is a very complicated series of stipulations just to lead up to a Battle Royal variation. This match, though, was one of those wonderfully chaotic messes of a match that Impact loves to put on so that more people can be on the show. Though, I have to say that putting both Jake Something and Jordynne Grace on the same side is a bit of an advantage. There were a ton of great spots, and just about everyone had a little bit of a spotlight. By my calculation, it seemed like the two who got the most time were Grace and Jodi Threat.

JOSH ALEXANDER AND GIA MILLER BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW – HIT

I love that Alex Shelley promised to be Josh Alexander’s insurance policy. Iron sharpens iron.

MICKEY JAMES VIDEO PACKAGE & TRINITY BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – HIT

Yes, please. I want Trinity vs Mickey James. This is exactly the type and calibre of women’s matches that the rest of the world is missing out on. I understand exactly why Trinity came to Impact. The women’s division isn’t an afterthought, or incredibly unevenly booked.

(3) ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) vs. JOHN SKYLER & JAI VIDAL – HIT

Alright! I just mentioned how much I love stipulations, didn’t I? This one is amazing. The fans got some leather straps with which to switch anyone who got out of the ring. There were a number of familiar fan faces in that crowd. John Skyler basically went all out to insult everyone, the audience, his opponents, and even his partner. Given that, it wasn’t surprising that ABC didn’t get whipped at all. This was one of those fun gimmicks where the match itself didn’t really change, but it highlighted a different aspect of the match. Skyler took the most of the whipping, but Vidal got some as well.

REVIEW OF THE KAZARIAN & EDWARDS FEUD – MISS

I just want this one to be over. It’s had like four endings. Can we get one to stick?

(4) MOOSE (w/Brian Myers) vs. BHUPINDER GUJJAR – MISS

This match should have been a lot more. Bhupinder Gujjar is better than this. It was way too short for a match like this. IT wasn’t much of a match, it was just Moose beating up Gujjar, who had almost no offense.

STEVE MACLIN ADDRESSES THE AUDIENCE – MISS

Ah, poor baby, you didn’t get the briefcase, and then PCO came in. That was unnecessary.They could have just gone with Rhino, who Maclin is currently feuding with.

THE RASCALZ GET SCOLDED BACKSTAGE – HIT

As a fellow spray paint enthusiast, I am also surprised it took the Rascalz this long to paint up the tag belts. I’m not sure how I feel about the fact that Rich Swann and Sami Callihan are getting

CHRIS SABIN KENTA VIDEO PACKAGE – HIT

THere are times I really appreciate these, especially like this. I’m mainly familiar with Kenta from his work with Impact, and not much else out there. That’s on me, but I love the fact that this helps set him up for me.

(5) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. KON (w/Deaner) – MISS

I am surprised at how long this match was. It’s not something I would have expected from Kon, and it was quite a bit of Josh Alexander with offense, and then Kon would get a big move. Hoss versus technical is typically a good contrast of styles, but this one didn’t get there for me. Alex Shelley reminding everyone of all the injuries that Josh Alexander has taken. The end where Shelley attacked Alexander was unsurprising, but needed.

FINAL THOUGHTS – HIT

While there were some things that I personally didn’t like, they did a great job setting up more things for Bound for Glory. And hopefully next week, we’ll get the end of the feud of Kazarian and Edwards.

