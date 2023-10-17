VIP AUDIO 10/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (10-14-2005): Jim Ross-Mike Goldberg situation, Steve Austin-Hulk Hogan WrestleMania situation, Lesnar-WWE legal battle, TNA-WWE ratings (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the October 14, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They cover these topics:

Jim Ross’s up and down relationship with WWE, Mike Goldberg courted to replace him

The Hulk Hogan-Steve Austin WrestleMania situation

Brock Lesnar’s apparent legal win over WWE

Raw and TNA ratings analysis two weeks into the new season.

Bruce’s singing as a kindergarten teacher

