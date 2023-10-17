VIP AUDIO 10/17 – The Deep…Dive with Fann & Cooling: “Ahsoka” chat with Grappl’s JP Houlihan and Post Wrestling’s WH Park, ratings talk a la NXT/AEW competitions, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: It’s a double Deep Dive week! This episode is a simulcast of “Hello There!” with JP Houlihan. JP, Rich, and WH chat about Disney’s “Ahsoka” series – what they liked, what they didn’t, how wrestling and streaming fight for eyeballs to justify continued seasons, the brilliance of Dave Filoni, what a second season could and should be (and a movie absolutely is not it!), and more.

