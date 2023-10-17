VIP AUDIO 10/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Counterproductive Copeland-Starks promo, Impact Bound for Glory preview, Cody & Jey lose titles already, review of Raw, Smackdown, Collision, UFC (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- Impact Bound for Glory PPV preview,
- Review of Smackdown and Raw including Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso losing the tag titles already
- Review of AEW Rampage and Collision including thoughts on the counterproductive Adam Copeland-RIcky Starks promo and the latest hype for Juice Robinson vs. MJF
- A review and preview of UFC events
