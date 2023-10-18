FREE PODCAST 10/17 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk counterproductive Copeland-Starks promo, Impact Bound for Glory preview, Cody & Jey lose titles, TV review, UFC (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

Impact Bound for Glory PPV preview,

Review of Smackdown and Raw including Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso losing the tag titles already

Review of AEW Rampage and Collision including thoughts on the counterproductive Adam Copeland-RIcky Starks promo and the latest hype for Juice Robinson vs. MJF

A review and preview of UFC events

