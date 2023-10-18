News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/17 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Pro wrestling without Vince in creative power, Juice-MJF follow-up, Jade’s push, Cody & Jey’s loss, Nick Aldis at G.M., Iron Claw trailer, Sanada (76 min.)

October 18, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • Exploring pro wrestling without Vince McMahon in creative power
  • Juice Robinson-MJF follow-up
  • Jade’s push and possible first opponent candidates.
  • Ramifications of Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso already losing and why they did it
  • Nick Aldis at G.M. of Smackdown
  • “Iron Claw” movie trailer
  • Sanada talks character versus reality of fan response

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022