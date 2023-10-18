VIP AUDIO 10/17 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Pro wrestling without Vince in creative power, Juice-MJF follow-up, Jade’s push, Cody & Jey’s loss, Nick Aldis at G.M., Iron Claw trailer, Sanada (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

Exploring pro wrestling without Vince McMahon in creative power

Juice Robinson-MJF follow-up

Jade’s push and possible first opponent candidates.

Ramifications of Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso already losing and why they did it

Nick Aldis at G.M. of Smackdown

“Iron Claw” movie trailer

Sanada talks character versus reality of fan response

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO