FREE PODCAST 10/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Maitland & McClelland: Analysis of MJF defense against Omega, Shida vs. Abadon, Starks vs. Dax (103 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch’s Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland discuss AEW Collision with live callers, including reaction to MJF’s defense of the AEW World Title against Kenny Omega, Shida vs. Abadon for the AEW Women’s Title, Dax vs. Ricky Starks, the latest with House of Black and an update on Bryan Danielson.
