FREE PODCAST 10/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom look at Crown Jewel line-up + WWE Evolution 2018 Post-Show (131 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: First, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue present “Nick and Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” featuring their look at the WWE Crown Jewel line-up and build for next weekend’s event so far.

Then we jump back five years (10-28-2018) to the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down, with callers, the first-ever all-women’s WWE PPV. Included are discussions of Toni Storm’s future, the production quality of the show, a possible NXT women’s War Games, the likelihood of another all-women’s event, plus a caller who was live in the building with an in-arena perspective.

