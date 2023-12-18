VIP AUDIO 12/18 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Sean Waltman Torch Talk (12-15-2005): Would systematic time off for WWE wrestlers have helped avoid so many broken lives and drug deaths from the 1990s and early 2000s era? (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to part three of the three part special Audio Talk that Wade Keller conducted with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman.

He talks about whether he believes mandatory time off for WWE wrestlers would help alleviate some of the problems that lead to family problems, drug abuse, and often death. He also talks about his latest battle with drug addiction.

