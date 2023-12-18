FREE PODCAST 12/18 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman (10 Yrs Ago): Impact of WWE Network on fans and on wrestlers’ PPV bonuses, Stephanie and Punk dynamic, Hall health, New Japan in U.S., WM30 thoughts (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (12-13-2013), Wade Keller interviews Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. This is part two of two. The following topics were covered in part two:

An in-depth discussion on major WWE changes.

How will wrestlers deal with PPV bonus changes?

Scott Hall health update and DDP’s role in helping wrestlers

Stephanie McMahon and C.M. Punk being chummy in the ring after Raw.

WrestleMania 30 line-up thoughts.

Could New Japan make inroads into the U.S. market.

A moving letter from a listener who got his life back because of a tip from Waltman.

Much more, including email questions.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO