FREE PODCAST 12/18 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman (10 Yrs Ago): Impact of WWE Network on fans and on wrestlers’ PPV bonuses, Stephanie and Punk dynamic, Hall health, New Japan in U.S., WM30 thoughts (125 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (12-13-2013), Wade Keller interviews Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. This is part two of two. The following topics were covered in part two:
- An in-depth discussion on major WWE changes.
- How will wrestlers deal with PPV bonus changes?
- Scott Hall health update and DDP’s role in helping wrestlers
- Stephanie McMahon and C.M. Punk being chummy in the ring after Raw.
- WrestleMania 30 line-up thoughts.
- Could New Japan make inroads into the U.S. market.
- A moving letter from a listener who got his life back because of a tip from Waltman.
- Much more, including email questions.
