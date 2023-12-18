WWE Raw Results (12/18): Keller’s report on Gunther vs. Miz, Judgment Day vs. Creeds for WWE Tag Titles, Chelsea & Niven vs. Chance & Carter for Women’s Tag titles, Becky-Nia Jax angle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

DECEMBER 18, 2023

DES MOINES, IOWA AT WELLS FARGO ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-The Raw opening theme aired.

-They went live to the arena as Michael Cole introduced the show and touted the sellout crowd. The Judgment Day made their way to the ring. “Not quite the way I wanted to start out my holidays,” Cole said. Cole and Wade Barrett hyped the matches scheduled for the show.

-The Judgment Day stood mid-ring. Damian Priest asked everyone to rise for The Judgment Day. Fans booed. Finn Balor said The Creed Brothers ran the gauntlet and earned a match against them for the WWE Tag Team Titles. He said it’s the biggest match of their careers and probably the biggest night of their lives. He said for them it’s just another day at the office. Rhea Ripley addressed Ivy Nile. She said The Judgment Day ran Raw in 2023 and they’ll do it again in 2024. Dominik Mysterio began to speak and was drowned out by boos. R-Truth then interrupted. He wore a Judgment Day t-shirt with his name added on masking tape. He said he lost track of them.

J.D. McDonagh asked what he was doing there. Truth entered and said he’s in Judgment Day now. Truth said his beatdown last week was his initiation. He said it hurt physically and emotionally. McDonagh said if he’s worried about getting hurt, he should get out of the ring right now. Truth said he wanted a match tonight, “someone to beat up on.” McDonagh stepped up.

Truth said he’s looking around and seeing the Christmas decorations. He said there’s a lot of animosity between them, but he wants to be a happy family. He suggested a “Miracle on 34th Street Fight.” McDonagh said the match was already made and advertised. McDonagh cleared up Truth’s confusion and told him the match is happening in the ring, not actually on 34th Street. He also told Truth he’s not in The Judgment Day. Truth said it’s a “loser leaves Judgment Day match.” Priest and Dom chuckled at the notion. Priest said it’s a good idea. Ripley took exception. McDonagh said Truth will need a miracle to beat him anyway, so fine with him.

(1) R-TRUTH vs. J.D. MCDONAGH – Miracle on 34th Street Fight

The bell rang 11 minutes into the hour. Truth leaped over and then ducked some “candy cane” kendo stick swings by McDonagh. At ringside, Truth ducked a Christmas tree McDonagh threw at him. Cole said it’ll be a silent night for McDonagh if he loses. Barrett complimented Cole’s puns. Truth threw McDonagh into the ring and then hugged Dom. Dom hugged him back and smiled, but then shoved Truth into the ringpost. Cole asked why Dom “always has to be the Scrooge.” They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

After the break, when Cole talked about the purported stipulation, Barrett questioned its validity. Truth slid a table into the ring. McDonagh recovered and took control of the match. Dom tripped Truth, but Truth fell head-first into McDonagh’s crotch. “Deck the halls, jingle bells are ringing,” said Cole. Truth sprayed McDonagh with a fire extinguisher. He set up the table in the ring next. Truth went into the John Cena signature sequence. Truth set up an Attitude Adjustment, but McDonagh slipped free. When he charged at Truth, Truth sent him to the floor. Truth hit McDonagh with a Christmas tree and then threw him back into the ring.

McDonagh took over in the ring until Truth leaped off the ropes in the corner and crashed through the table and landed on McDonagh. He got a three count. Cole excited said McDonagh is out of Judgment Day. Barrett pushed back and said nothing was signed. Dom looked worried at ringside.

WINNER: Truth in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: McDonagh’s been really good in his role. You can see with his facial expressions and body language and timing reacting during promos why management is high enough on him to put him in the mix with The Judgment Day. Having Priest delight in McDonagh facing the possibility of being kicked out of The Judgment Day if he lost was well played.)

-A backstage promo aired with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter saying it’s their time to party after winning the tag titles tonight.

-Nia Jax began her ring entrance. [c]

-As Jax was about to speak after the break, Becky’s music interrupted. Jax said before she was rudely interrupted, she was about to announce that she is entering the Royal Rumble. Becky said nobody cares that Nia is there, but fans care that she is there. Jax said the reason they’ve never had a match before is because the people in the back “are afraid of what I would do to you.” She said they see Becky as the money-maker, and that would end if they went one-on-one. She asked if she wants her to break face again and squash her. Jax seemed to be setting up a rationalization for the match to not happen.

Becky said she’s the money-maker because she’ll fight anyone, anywhere, anytime. She said her entire existence has been on the back of someone’s name. She said at first it was her cousins, but now it’s her. She said her only claim to fame is that she broke the nose of the greatest “to ever do it.” She said if she wants to prove her wrong, just fight her “right here, right now.”

Jax heard enough and called for the ref. She began to enter the ring, but then stepped back down. “Seeing how bad you want this, you’re not going to get it,” she said. “This will happen on my terms.” She said it’ll happen in her hometown of San Diego, Calif. in two weeks at Day One. Jax began to walk to the back while saying Becky’s daughter will be asking her in two weeks why her face is uglier than usual. Becky chased her down and jumped her. Security pulled Becky off of Jax’s back. Jax took a cheap shot at Becky, who went down. Jax’s music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: They’re finding that narrow overlap between meta real-life aspects of their dynamic over the years and pure storyline to create a compelling backstory for this match. Jax and Becky were both good in their roles here.)

-Cole threw to a clip from earlier of Kofi Kingston dressed up as Santa Clause throwing gifts to fans in the crowd. They also showed him twerking.

-Kofi Claus approached D.I.Y. backstage. Kofi gave Johnny Gargano a “Yeet” t-shirt. Gargano said his son loves Jey Uso. D.I.Y walked up to Miz. Gargano said they’ve had their differences, but last week was great. Gargano and Miz shook hands. Tommaso Ciampa said it was awesome and smiled. Jackie Redmond asked Miz if he’s feeling extra pressure because the Intercontinental Title means so much to him and, if he loses, this will be his last chance against Gunther. Miz said he pushed Gunther to the bring of losing “the one thing that makes him interesting.” He said she should ask “the man who never wants to face him again if there’s any added pressure.”

-The Miz made his ring entrance. Cole said it’s “all or nothing” for Miz tonight. [c]

(2) GUNTHER vs. THE MIZ – Intercontinental Title match

The bell rang 44 minutes into the hour. Barrett said Miz has made a career of failing and then trying over and over until he succeeds. Gunther took Miz down and smiled. Miz surprised him with a single-leg takedown and applied an anklelock. Barrett said Miz told him earlier he’s been studying catch legends like Karl Gotch and Billy Robinson. Miz shifted into an Indian death lock. Gunther took over ta ringside and powerbombed Miz on the ring apron. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Gunther dominated after the break. Cole said it was becoming a massacre. Gunther chopped at Miz, but Miz ducked. Gunther clutched his hand in pain as they cut to another break at 11:00. [c]

Back from the break, Miz landed a DDT and stomped away on Gunther’s hand, which Cole said might already be broken.

[HOUR TWO]

Gunther made a comeback and landed a missile dropkick and then powerbombed Miz for a near falls. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Gunther then applied a Boston Crab mid-ring. As Miz crawled over to the bottom rope and forced a break. Gunther slo-mo kicked and punched Miz is the style of Orange Cassidy. Miz told him to bring it on. Gunther lifted him. Miz chopped him hard to the side of the head. Gunther then applied a sleeper. Miz suplexed Gunther onto his head and scored a near fall. Miz escaped a Gunther powerbomb attempt, attempted to kick him in the head but came up way short, and then hit the Skull Crushing Finale for a near fall at 18:00.

Gunther took Miz down hard with a lariat. Gunther clutched his injured hand and then climbed to the top rope. Miz got up and set up a superplex. Gunther blocked it. Miz then delivered a Skull Crushing Finale from the second rope. Cole cheered on Miz, saying it was his chance. Gunther rolled to ringside before Miz made the cover. Back in the ring, Gunther delivered a quick powerbomb and then a short-arm clothesline followed by another powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Gunther in 21:00 to retain the Intercontinental Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match for the most part. A spot here and there didn’t look great, but Miz is breaking out of his “soft style” box with matches like this against Gunther.)

-A vignette aired on The Creed Brothers who spoke of their pedigree and declaring momentum to bring home the titles. [c]

-They showed postcard shots of Des Moines, Iowa.

-Backstage Ludwig Kaiser and Gionvani Vinco applauded and congratulated Gunther. Gunther said they have nothing to celebrate because their year has been “a complete write-off,” as he sees it. He said he’s going to step away for a few weeks and recharge, but they better grind and work hard and finally impress him. Gunther walked away. Kofi Claus walked up to them and asked what was wrong. Kaiser said he doesn’t have time for that nonsense. Kofi said just because Gunther put them on the naught list doesn’t mean they have to take it out on him. Kofi then gave them a gift. It was a lump of coal. Kofi cackled. Kaiser and Vinci stared ta him and then walked away.

-Shinsuke Nakamura read “The American Nightmare Before Christmas” next to a Christmas tree. He read in English from the book. He said he is planning to ruin Cody’s plans and extinguish his glory. At the reindeer part, he said: “You Bastard, you Cancer, You Prancer, you Nitwit, you’re Vomit, you’re Stupid, your father was Inbred.” He closed: “Merry Christmas to you, I will be your last fight.” Cody attacked him and they fought backstage and then into the arena bowl.Cody set up Nakamura for a Crossroads on the announce desk when security pulled Nakamura way. Nakamura smiled and retreated up the ramp as Cody stared at him from the announce desk. “Let them fight!” chanted the fans.

-Adam Pearce asked Akira Tozawa if he really wants the match he’s requesting. Tozawa said, “Let’s do it!” He left and then in walked Green and Piven. Green asked Pearce to cancel the match. They were mad. Green said she’s going to go talk to Nicholas Aldis. Bronson Reed then walked up to Pearce and said he wanted to talk about Gunther’s next challenger.

-Chance & Carter made their entrance. [c]

-A graphic on the screen wished Trish Stratus a happy birthday. (She turned 48.)

(3) CHELSEA GREEN & PIPER NIVEN vs. KATANA CHANCE & KAYDEN CARTER – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

The bell rang 27 minutes into the hour. Green took Carter down at the start, but Carter grounded her with a brief side headlock. Green broke free and stepped over Carter then took a bow. She slapped Carter, but Carter took her down and stepped on her, then gyrated in celebration to mock Green. Chance and Niven tagged in 90 seconds in. Niven took control quickly.

Green interfered with Chance on the top rope. Niven shoved Carter into Chance and then she swing-splashed both of them in the corner and scored a two count. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Back from the break, Carter tagged in and went after Green and Niven with enthusiasm. Carter scored a near fall. Niven splashed Green by mistake. Barrett said Niven hasn’t been right since missing a cannonball. Carter landed a springboard spinning legdrop for a near fall at 7:00. Green came back and landed a leaping leg lariat for a near fall. Green made another cover and got another two count. She yelled out in frustration. Niven splashed Carter as Green had Carter over her knees after a Code Breaker. Chance made the save. Carter countered a bodyslam with a kick to the jaw. Carter tagged in Chance, then launched her onto Niven for a near fall, with Green breaking up the cover. Green went for an Unprettier, but Carter blocked it and then tagged in Green. Green landed the After Party for the win. (And by “landed,” I mean largely missed, landing off target, unfortunately.)

WINNERS: Carter & Chance in 10:00 to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Carter and Chance moved away from the needlessly overly complex double-team moves that go for style points but often look clumsy or lack impact, but unfortunate their finisher fell into that category.)

-Backstage, Ivy Nile told Maxxine, Chad Gable, and Otis that she’s ready for Rhea Ripley. She said her goal is to become champion. Gable said he loves her ambition. In walked Tozawa who said he has a match tonight against Ivar. Ivar walked in with Valhala. Gable, Otis, and Maxxine looked worried. Gable said, “When I said go big in the new year, I didn’t mean that big.” Tozawa then strutted away. Gable told Otis, “This is not going to be good.”

-Ivar made his ring entrance with Valhala. [c]

-They showed Carter and Chance being congratulated backstage. Kofi Claus asked what they want for Christmas. Chance said they already have what they wanted. Chance and Carter said they’re ready to party. Natalya, along with Tegan Nox, told Shayna Baszler that they’re looking for new challenges. Baszler said she was thinking the same thing.

(4) IVAR (w/Valhala) vs. TOZAWA

The bell rang 47 minutes into the hour. Tozawa countered Ivar’s early attack. Ivar caught him mid-air and set up a powerslam. Tozawa slipped free and landed a spike DDT. Tozawa charged at Ivar in the corner, but Ivar blocked him and slammed him to the mat. He followed with a top rope splash, but Tozawa moved. Tozawa tore off his t-shirt, although it was a struggle. Valhala stood on the ring apron. Maxxine shoved her down, then backed away. Valhala charged, but Maxxine side-stepped her and shoved her into the ringside barricade. Tozawa then landed a top rope senton for a near fall. Ivar kicked Tozawa and Tozawa landed awkwardly on the back of his head. (That looked brutal, but he seemed fine afterward.) Ivar then climbed to the top rope. Tozawa got up and knocked him off balance. Tozawa landed a high round kick and set up a move off the top rope, but Ivar blocked it and then powerslammed him to the mat for the three count. Barrett said Tozawa put up more of a fight than he was expecting.

WINNER: Ivar in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid big man vs. underdog small man match. They gave Tozawa quite a bit.)

-They went to Cole and Barrett on camera who threw to a video package on C.M. Punk choosing Raw last week.

-They showed Seth Rollins backstage. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

-Cole and Barrett wished Steve Austin a happy birthday. (He turned 59.)

-Seth Rollins made his ring entrance. After the singing, Seth said after last week’s confrontation, he’s feeling more motivated than ever “to continue to be the best world champion in this entire industry.” He said he next up is Drew McIntyre. Drew’s music played and he walked out. Seth laid the belt down in front of him. Cole said Seth hasn’t been pinned in a singles match since January 3 early this year. Drew said he’s not there to get into a fight because he has the match he wants coming up. He told Seth he’s a real leader for the way he looked Punk in the eye and told him the truth and said what needed to be said. “That, my friend, is a real leader,” he said. He said Seth is the World Heavyweight Champion and on a roll in front of his hometown crowd singing his song. Fans began singing again.

Drew said recently he’s been reflecting a lot on the sacrifices his family has made. He said he’s starting to feel a certain way including guilt. He said he’s seeing his family members getting older. He said for the first time ever, he questioned if it was worth it. He said he thinks Seth can relate to that. He said his wife is in the same position, sacrificing every week time that could be with her family. He said he knows the difficult conversations when a family member gets sick and you can’t be there for them. Drew brought up his mom and her dad and how they wanted to be by their side as they go through it, and you chase your dream, “but suddenly they’re not here anymore.” He told Seth to look him in the eye. He said he doesn’t want his title, he needs it. He said he needs the validation to know all of his sacrifices are worth it. He said he’s willing to hurt Seth and do whatever it takes to take the title from him at “Day One” Raw.

Seth said they don’t entirely know how to feel about him. He said he wants to take to heart what he says and believe him, but actions don’t line up with his words. He said he’s not sure if he should believe him or “call you out on your crap.” He said he came to him after Crown Jewel and said he was going to work his way back to another title match and he’s done that. He asked Drew what makes him think the outcome will be any different. Seth asked if he’s willing to cheat and lie and take shortcuts. He said he still wants to blame others. He said the one thing he needs to do is to take responsibility for his actions. He said he should face the hard reality that the only person keep Drew from being a world champion is Drew. He said when he told another man he hated him, he meant it. He said he doesn’t hate Drew, he pities him.

Drew hung his head and seemed a little hurt. Seth wished Drew a Merry Christmas and said he’d see him in a couple weeks. He turned to leave, but Drew went after him. Seth blocked him and punched him. He then kicked Drew, who rolled to the floor. Seth leaped through the ropes and knocked Drew down. He mounted Drew and punched away at him. Drew shoved Seth into the ringside barricade. Drew yelled that he doesn’t need Seth’s pity. Drew catapulted Seth into the ringside steps face-first. “A massive statement from the former champion,” said Cole. Seth grabbed at his left elbow in pain. Drew turned and left.

-Backstage, Cody walked up to the Creeds and thanked them for helping him out last week. He said he hopes they leave as champion. When Cody left, the Creeds were elated Cody said nice things to them.

-Kofi tossed more gifts to the fans. Kaiser and Vinci attacked him. Jey Uso made the save. He beat them up and knocked them to the floor, then called Kaiser back into the ring for a match. “Hey Pearce, let’s make this match!” said Cole as they cut to a break. [c]

(5) JEY USO vs. LUDWIG KAISER (w/Gionvani Vinco)

The match began 19 minutes into the hour. Jey controlled the action early. As Jey charged at him, Kaiser caught him with a clothesline and sustained offense for several minutes. He clotheslined Jey over the top rope at 4:00. Kaiser caught Jey with a running uppercut at ringside as they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, they showed a wide angle of the arena which was filled to the last row. Jey took over and hit a series of strikes and then a hip attack in the corner for a two count. When Jey climbed to the top rope, Vinci shoved him to the mat, but the ref didn’t see him. Kaiser landed an enzuigiri and scored a two count. Kofi kicked Vinci at ringside. Jey then speared Kaiser and followed up with his top rope splash fro the win. Jey and Kofi led the crowd in the signature arm gestures.

WINNER: Jey in 10:00.

-Cole plugged the main event tag team title match. [c]

-Backstage Priest laughed in McDonagh’s face and said he actually lost to Truth. As Dom joined in, Ripley said, “Enough!” She said when anyone loses, it reflected poorly on all of them. Priest said that makes sense, but since McDonagh lost, he’s out of Judgment Day. McDonagh said, “Please don’t kick me out of the group.” Priest said, “Alright, you’re obviously still in The Judgment Day … for now.” Ripley said she talked with Pearce. She said she’s putting her title on the line against Ivy at Day One. Balor said they’ll take care of business against the Creed Brothers.

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside. Cole hyped the Day One episode of Raw: Lynch vs. Nia, Seth vs. Drew, Nox & Natalya vs. Baszler & Zoey Stark, and Ripley vs. Nile.

(Keller’s Analysis: They’re hyping Raw in two weeks because Raw is expected to be a Best of edition next week, as no event is scheduled for Christmas night.)

(6) DAMIAN PRIEST & FINN BALOR (w/Rhea Ripley) vs. THE CREED BROTHERS – WWE Tag Team Title match

The Creeds made their ring entrance first. Judgment Day made their entrance next. Formal ring introductions took place. The bell rang 42 minutes into the hour. Cole touted Julius Creed’s credentials. Barrett said they are special and they train like maniacs. Cole said Julius trained with Daniel Cormier for his fight against Jon Jones. The Creeds knocked Balor and Priest to the floor a minute in, so they cut to a break. [c]

The Creeds were in control of Balor after the break. Priest threw Julius into the ringside steps a minute later. When Priest knocked Brutus over the announce desk at 9:00, they cut to another break. [c]

Brutus suplexed Priest after the break and crawled over and tagged in Julius. Priest also tagged in Balor at 13:00. Julius rallied against Balor and an interfering Priest. He kipped up after suplexes and then played to the crowd. He landed a standing shooting star press on Balor for a near fall. Barrett said he’s one of the most jaw-dropping athletes he’s seen in al of his years in pro wrestling. Balor and Julius hit each other with simultaneous clotheslines. Both were down. Ivy lifted Ripley at ringside onto her shoulders and dropped her over the ring apron. Julius lifted a distracted Balor onto his shoulders. Brutus leaped off the top rope and hit the Brutus Ball for a near fall, broken up by Priest. Julius avoided South of Heaven, kipped up and then flip dove off the top rope onto Priest.

Balor hit a sling blade on Brutus and then a running dropkick. Julius set up a superplex on Balor, but Priest tagged himself in and put Julius on his shoulders. Julius punched his way free and then put Priest on his shoulders. Brutus leaped off the top rope with a Brutus Bomb. Balor landed a Coup de Grace to break up the cover. Priest was holding his head in pain from the Brutus Bomb landing. Priest gave Julius a South of Heaven and scored the pin. He looked pissed off about his head hitting the mat. He threw Julius out of the ring and celebrated with Balor. Cole said the Creeds will be champions some day, but this was a tremendous championship match.

WINNERS: Priest & Balor in 17:00 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.