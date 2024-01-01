WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, January 1, 2024

Where: San Diego, Calif. at Pechanga Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,699 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,717.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre – WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile – WWE Women’s World Championship Match

Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark – Women’s Tag Team Number One Contenders Match

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

Triple H has surprise for fans

