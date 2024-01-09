VIP AUDIO 1/9 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Tony Khan’s social media reaction to criticism, Hook’s World Title match, Seth vs. Jinder, first Continental Crown defense, Punk-Drew exchange, McAfee, Bloodline’s reaction to Rock (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- Hook challenging Samoa Joe to an AEW World Title match
- Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal set-up
- First Continental Crown defense and how title shots are earned in AEW and WWE
- Tony Khan’s social media reaction to criticism over Hook and prodding by USA Network and others
- C.M. Punk-Drew McIntyre exchange
- Pat McAfee and Aaron Rogers
- The Bloodline’s reaction to Rock’s return
- And more
