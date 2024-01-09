FREE PODCAST 1/9 – WKPWP – 5 Yrs Ago AEW Rally & WWE Smackdown Post-show: On-site reports from AEW Rally and Smackdown, Shane-Miz storyline, Becky-Charlotte-Carmella, more (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (1-9-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Livecast host and PWTorch Newsletter columnist Greg Parks as they discuss the AEW Rally and WWE Smackdown with live callers first, on-site correspondents from both Smackdown and the AEW Rally, and then later answering email questions. This show features topics such as the Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte vs. Carmella main event, the Shane McMahon-Miz storyline, and more.

