AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS IX (1/13): Starks & Big Bill vs. Jericho & Guevara, Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay, Orange Cassidy vs. Preston Vance

KELLER’S AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS

JANUARY 13, 2024

NORFOLK, VA. AT CHARTWAY ARENA

AIRED ON TNT

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Dasha Fuentes

[HOUR ONE]

(1) BIG BILL & RICKY STARKS vs. CHRIS JERICHO & SAMMY GUEVARA – Street Fight for the AEW Tag Team Titles

The match was joined in progress in the parking lot. Bill threw Jericho into a truck in the parking lot. Kelly and Schiavone noted that they’re brawling amongst millions of dollars of equipment. Guevara went after Starks and Bill with a speeding golf cart. They brawled onto the nearby street where random people stopped to watch. Bill pulled out bricks to use as a weapon. “Shade of Missy Hyatt!” said Kelly. Bill threw a brick at Guevara which smashed a side window of a car that he was leaning on. Next, Guevara and Jericho suplexed Bill onto the car. Rhett Titus yelleda t them that it was his car they ruined. Jericho hit him with a Judas Effect.

They brawled back to the arena back parking lot and then into the arena. Jericho dragged Starks into the back hall.