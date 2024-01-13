VIP AUDIO 1/13 – The Fix Flashback (1-11-2017): Omega’s WWE potential, various WrestleMania options including a couple wildcards, Undertaker’s Raw announcement, big New Year’s Dash angle in New Japan, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Jan. 11, 2017 episode covering these topics:
- The return of first-run Impact episodes and why it was a flat start to 2017
- Kenny Omega and his WWE potential
- The big New Year’s Dash angle in New Japan
- Undertaker’s announcement on Raw and what it means to the Rumble
- Various WrestleMania line-up options including a wildcard or two
- Chris Hero’s return to NXT
- Analysis and reaction to Raw and Smackdown this week
Note: This was part one. Part two featuring the mailbag will be published tomorrow.
