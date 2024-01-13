VIP AUDIO 1/13 – The Fix Flashback (1-11-2017): Omega’s WWE potential, various WrestleMania options including a couple wildcards, Undertaker’s Raw announcement, big New Year’s Dash angle in New Japan, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Jan. 11, 2017 episode covering these topics:

The return of first-run Impact episodes and why it was a flat start to 2017

Kenny Omega and his WWE potential

The big New Year’s Dash angle in New Japan

Undertaker’s announcement on Raw and what it means to the Rumble

Various WrestleMania line-up options including a wildcard or two

Chris Hero’s return to NXT

Analysis and reaction to Raw and Smackdown this week

Note: This was part one. Part two featuring the mailbag will be published tomorrow.

