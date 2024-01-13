News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/13 – The Fix Flashback (1-11-2017): Omega’s WWE potential, various WrestleMania options including a couple wildcards, Undertaker’s Raw announcement, big New Year’s Dash angle in New Japan, more (64 min.)

January 13, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Jan. 11, 2017 episode covering these topics:

  • The return of first-run Impact episodes and why it was a flat start to 2017
  • Kenny Omega and his WWE potential
  • The big New Year’s Dash angle in New Japan
  • Undertaker’s announcement on Raw and what it means to the Rumble
  • Various WrestleMania line-up options including a wildcard or two
  • Chris Hero’s return to NXT
  • Analysis and reaction to Raw and Smackdown this week

Note: This was part one. Part two featuring the mailbag will be published tomorrow.

