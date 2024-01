AEW COLLISION AND BATTLE OF THE BELTS IX PREVIEW (1/13): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024

Where: Norfolk, Va. at Chartway Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,066 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 3,441.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Collision

Adam Copeland vs. unknown – Open Challenge

The Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) – ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet

Daniel Garcia & FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. The House of Black (Brody King & Buddy Matthews) – Trios Grudge Match

Battle of the Belts IX

Big Bill vs. Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara – AEW World Tag Team Championship Street Fight

Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay – TBS Championship Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Preston Vance – AEW International Championship Match

