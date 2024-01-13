TNA HARD TO KILL PPV RESULTS (1/13): Lilly’s report on Shelley vs. Moose, Trinity vs. Grace, Alexander vs. Hammerstone

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA HARD TO KILL PPV RESULTS

JANUARY 13, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV AT PALMS CASINO RESORT

AIRED LIVE ON TRILLER TV & TNA+

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

COUNTDOWN TO HARD TO KILL RESULTS

A. Steve Maclin pinned Rich Swann

B. The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards) beat Frankie Kazarian & Eric Young when Myers pinned Kazarian

C. Crazzy Steve beat Tommy Dreamer to win the TNA Digital Media Title

-AJ Francis (formerly Top Dolla in WWE) did a heel promo on the fans and introduced a music video. He was interrupted by Joe Hendry, who showed a funny video making fun of Francis and calling him the Cheez-It Champion. DJ Whoo Kid and Francis attacked Hendry and left him laying.

MAIN SHOW

-Intro video featuring the stars of TNA and discussing the re-birth of TNA Wrestling (narrated by Eric Young). Young walked out through the entrance ramp live and joined the rest of the wrestlers on the stage. He said that they were risking it all and this means everything to us. He ended by saying “We are TNA Wrestling and we are hard to kill!”

(1) TASHA STEELZ vs. GISELE SHAW (w/Savannah Evans & Jai Vidal) vs. ALISHA EDWARDS vs. JODY THREAT vs. DANI LUNA vs. XIA BROOKSIDE — Ultimate X match

Hannifan and Rehwoldt introduced the show from the announce desk. The winner of this match will earn a future Knockouts Title shot. Hannifan noted that Steelz won the first Knockouts Ultimate X match. Everyone brawled at the start. Jody Threat carried Alisha on her back up the structure, but eventually knocked her off onto the wrestlers below. Xia did a dive off the structure. Dani Luna did a Tower of Doom spot on three wrestlers. Xia was the first to climb the cables, but she was thrown off by Luna. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Alisha climbed the cables but was taken down by Luna.

Alisha hit everyone with a kendo stick. More fighting. Threat climbed the cables, but Shaw jumped off Luna’s back and speared her. Fans chanted “Thank you, Knockouts!” Shaw climbed the cables, knocked off two opponents, and grabbed the X.

WINNER: Gisele Shaw in 13:00.

-They re-played the Joe Hendry/AJ Francis angle from the Countdown show. Francis cut a promo afterwards.

(2) PCO vs. DIRTY DANGO (w/Alpha Bravo & Oleg Prudius)

Dango said “Man, do I hate TNA Wrestling” before the match. PCO was rolled out on a table with men in white lab coats and surgical masks, who brought him back to life. He had new ring attire. PCO did a dive to the floor on Dango early. Fans erupted in a “TNA!” chant. Bravo and Prudius interfered for a DQ. This brought out Rhino.

WINNER: PCO by DQ in 2:00.

-Santino Marella came out and made it a three-on-three match. He brought out Jake Something to team with PCO & Rhino.

(3) PCO & RHINO & JAKE SOMETHING vs. DIRTY DANGO & OLEG PRUDIUS ALPHA BRAVO

Everyone brawled at ringside. PCO did a moonsault from the top rope to the floor on the pile. PCO did the De-Animator to Dango on the apron. Team Dango got the heat on Rhino. Jake and PCO tagged in and made a comeback. Rhino and Oleg squared off. Rhino knocked Oleg down. Rhino gave Bravo a Gore. Jake powerbombed Bravo. PCO gave Bravo the PCO-sault and got the pin.

WINNERS: PCO & Rhino & Jake Something in 7:00.

-Footage from “earlier today” of a woman with long blonde hair arriving in a limo (they didn’t show her face).

(4) MK ULTRA (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly)(c) vs. DECAY (Rosemary & Havok) — TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title match

The announcers noted that this was a surprise match and wasn’t on their format. Decay came out in their original personas, dropping the Courtney Rush and Jessicka characters. Havok attacked Masha at the start. Decay got the early advantage. MK Ultra fought back. Kelly crawled seductively on Rosemary, but Rosemary rose up on her. Decay had the advantage. Havok suplexed both members of MK Ultra. Masha gave Havok a spin kick and Snow Plow. Havok kicked out at one. Havok double chokeslammed MK Ultra. Havok gave Kelly a sitout powerbomb with a Rosemary assist and got the pin.

WINNERS: Decay in 5:00 to win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

-Scott D’Amore introduced a “Huddle for Health” segment, which is in conjunction with the NFL Alumni Association.

-A replay of Steve Maclin beating Rich Swann on the Countdown show. Gia Miller interviewed Maclin. He said that TNA is his. He said it’s the Era of Mayhem.

-Scott D’Amore walked to the stage with Dorian Roldan Pena of AAA. Scott talked about them collaborating. A short video played touting their partnership. Dorian spoke in Spanish and talked about bringing more luchadores to the U.S. Fans chanted “Lucha!” Scott and Dorian signed a contract. The fans chanted “Thank you, Scott!”

(5) CHRIS SABIN (c) vs. EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO vs. KUSHIDA — TNA X Division Title match

All three wrestlers traded moves at the start. Kushida did a senton on Sabin on the outside. Vikingo and Kushida went at it. Sabin recovered and got back into the match. Vikingo gave Sabin a rana and gave Kushida a series of kicks. Vikingo gave Kushida an inverted rana. Sabin suplexed Vikingo. Kushida had Vikingo in a submission, while Sabin had Kushida in an abdominal stretch. Vikingo made a comeback and gave Kushida a twisting headscissors, followed by a moonsault to the outside on Sabin and Kushida.

Everyone traded moves in the ring and laid each other out. Fans chanted “All these guys!” Sabin gave Vikingo a DDT. Vikingo caught Sabin with a kick and a knee to the face. Vikingo gave Sabin a 450 springboard splash on the ramp, then got a two count. Kushida kicked Vikingo off the top rope. Kushida put Vikingo in a Hoverboard lock and suplexed him off the top rope. Kushida put Sabin in the Hoverboard lock, but Vikingo broke it up. Sabin and Vikingo traded strikes. Sabin gave Vikingo a Canadian Destroyer from the ropes on the ramp. Sabin gave Kushida a German suplex off the top rope. Sabin followed with a Cradle Shock for the pin.

WINNER: Chris Sabin in 13:00.

-Video on Alex Hammerstone and Josh Alexander.

(6) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. ALEX HAMMERSTONE

Alexander went for an ankle lock early, but Hammerstone got out and did a dive on Alexander to the outside. Alexander worked on Hammerstone’s leg. Surprisingly, fans had a dual chant for both wrestlers. Alexander chopped Hammerstone. Hammerstone came back with a big suplex. Alexander gave Hammerstone a backbreaker on the ring apron, followed by a crossbody block to the back.

Alexander gave Hammerstone a series of kicks, but Hammerstone fought back and slammed Alexander. Hammerstone shook the ropes, then gave Alexander a series of clotheslines. Hammerstone tweaked his leg, but gave Alexander a powerslam. Alexander put Hammerstone in an ankle lock, but Hammerstone reached the ropes. Hammerstone battled back but his leg gave out. Hammerstone suplexed and slammed Alexander. Alexander rolled out to avoid a cover. Hammerstone gave Alexander a Death Valley Driver on the apron. Hammerstone gave Alexander a dropkick from the top rope and a TKO for a two count.

Fans chanted “This is awesome!” They traded strikes. Hammerstone suplexed Alexander and gave him a sitout powerbomb. Alexander came back with forearms and a German suplex. Alexander hit the C-4 Spike and got the pin.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 16:00.

-Video on the tag team division.

(7) ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin)(c) vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY & LAREDO KID vs. THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. THE GRIZZLED YOUNG VETS (James Drake & Zack Gibson) — TNA Tag Team Title match

Trent Seven was supposed to team with Bailey, but he had travel problems. Ace and Gibson started the match. Drake and Ace squared off next. ABC double teamed Drake. The Rascalz double teamed Bey. Bailey and Kid double teamed Trey. Everyone got in the ring and squared off. Bailey gave Gibson rapid-fire kicks. The Vets double teamed Bailey. The Vets kept the advantage on Bailey. Wentz tagged himself in and the Vets weren’t happy about it. Kid gave Drake a DDT. Kid drove Wentz to the mat from the top rope and got a two count. ABC double teamed Wentz, then Trey. Ace slipped on the ropes but recovered and gave Wentz a kick for a two count.

Everyone took turns trading moves. The Vets got a two count on Wentz. A “This is awesome!” chant broke out. The Vets gave Wentz a Doomsday Device for a two count. Kid dropkicked the Vets from the top rope. Bailey gave Bey and Drake a moonsault on the outside. Bailey gave Drake a reverse rana from the top rope, followed by a tornado kick. Bailey hit the Ultima Weapon on Drake, but the Rascalz broke up the pin. Trey dove on Kid on the outside. The Rascalz double teamed Drake. The Rascalz and ABC faced off, then brawled. Fans chanted “ABC.” Bey gave Trey the cutter, Ace gave him The Fold, and Bey got the pin.

WINNERS: ABC in 15:00 to retain the TNA Tag Team Titles.

-Video on Trinity and Jordynne Grace.

-Ash by Elegance (formerly Dana Brooke in WWE), wearing a sparkly dress, was shown at ringside. Hannifan said you never know who will show up.

(8) TRINITY (c) vs. JORDYNNE GRACE — TNA Knockouts Title match

Jennifer Chung did the in-ring introductions. Trinity gave Grace a series of kicks. Grace chopped Trinity. They traded strikes. Grace slammed Trinity. Trinity escaped the Juggernaut Driver. Trinity caught Grace with a crossbody block from the top rope, then drove her to the mat for a two count. Grace powerbombed Trinity. Grace slammed Trinity at ringside. The camera showed Ash/Dana Brooke and her assistant looking on at ringside. Back in the ring, Trinity and Grace traded hard slaps. Grace had Trinity in a full nelson, but Trinity reached the ropes.

Grace gave Trinity a muscle buster for a two count. Trinity put Grace in the Star Struck, but Grace escaped. Trinity gave Grace the Rear View for a two count. They fought on the apron. Trinity gave Grace a piledriver on the apron and got a two count. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” They traded strikes. Trinity gave Grace a sitout powerbomb for a two count. Trinity locked in Star Struck, but Grace picked her up and turned it into a German suplex. Grace gave Trinity a backfist and a Juggernaut Driver and got the pin. Ash clapped at ringside.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace in 15:00 to win the TNA Knockouts Title.

-Video on Alex Shelly and Moose.