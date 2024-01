SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo review the long-awaited Hard to Kill PPV, which kicked off the new era of TNA Wrestling. The discussion includes the debut of Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler), the A.J. Francis segment, and four title changes, including the crowning of a new TNA champion.

