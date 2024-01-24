News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Hazelwood discuss Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez’s contract signing, Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axion & Nathan Frazer, more (103 min.)

January 24, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Bruce Hazelwood take calls and emails to discuss Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez’s contract signing, Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axion & Nathan Frazer, Ava becoming the youngest WWE GM in history, Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024