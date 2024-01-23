News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/23 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo review the first episode of TNA Impact since rebranding, including a scramble match, heel turn of a TNA mainstay, Nic Nemeth TV debut, more (40 min.)

January 23, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: TNA Impact TV has returned. Darrin Lilly and John Laslo review the first episode of TNA Impact since the rebranding, which featured a scramble match, the heel turn of a TNA mainstay, the debut TV appearance of Nic Nemeth, and a Match of the Year contender in Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024