FREE PODCAST 1/25 – WKPWP Flagship with Keller & Mitchell from 5 Yrs Ago: (1-24-2019) In-depth predictions on men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, dark horses this year, pros and cons of various outcomes, Rumble origination story (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-24-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Bruce Mitchell from PWTorch. They presented their in-depth predictions on the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, dark horses this year, pros and cons of various outcomes, the origination of the Royal Rumble, and more.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.