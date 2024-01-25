VIP AUDIO 1/25 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Lesnar vs. Gunther, difference in tables in Japan and U.S., pros and cons of Okada in WWE vs. AEW, Samoa Joe’s peak, Copeland-Bret jump comparisons, Rock-Roman, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- Pros and cons of Okada going to either WWE or AEW?
- When would’ve been the best time to go all-in with Samoa Joe during his career as a centerpiece world champion?
- Could AEW incur enough losses that it’s just shut down suddenly?
- The difference between tables in Japan and the U.S.?
- In what ways is Adam Copeland jump from WWE to AEW similar and different than Bret Hart’s jump from WCW to WWE?
- When does Ricky Starks’s contract with AEW expire?
- Why isn’t Malakai Black ever featured in singles matches in AEW?
- What’s a good summary of what a fan missed the last few years if they’re just returning to WWE viewing now?
- How about Seth Rollins vacates his World Hvt. Title and WrestleMania headlines with Okada the Rumble winner against C.M. Punk the chamber winner?
- Will Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther be at WrestleMania this year? How much would Gunther benefit from beating Brock?
- Would it be a good idea for Cody Rhodes and C.M. Punk to be co-winners of the Rumble this year?
- Is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kazuchika Okada a WrestleMania-worthy match?
- Has there ever been an unadvertised winner of the Royal Rumble and are there any good candidates for that this year?
- Is having The Greatest WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia later this year a good way to give everyone what they want regarding a Roman Reigns vs. Rock match at a WrestleMania without derailing the plan with Reigns and Cody?
- What kind of viewership would Rock vs. Roman get if it was built into a broadcast TV special rather than a PLE match?
- Predictions for who will win the Rumbles and Elimination Chamber.
- What will AEW Collision feature opposite of WrestleMania’s first night this year?
