VIP AUDIO 1/25 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Lesnar vs. Gunther, difference in tables in Japan and U.S., pros and cons of Okada in WWE vs. AEW, Samoa Joe’s peak, Copeland-Bret jump comparisons, Rock-Roman, more (55 min.)

January 25, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

  • Pros and cons of Okada going to either WWE or AEW?
  • When would’ve been the best time to go all-in with Samoa Joe during his career as a centerpiece world champion?
  • Could AEW incur enough losses that it’s just shut down suddenly?
  • The difference between tables in Japan and the U.S.?
  • In what ways is Adam Copeland jump from WWE to AEW similar and different than Bret Hart’s jump from WCW to WWE?
  • When does Ricky Starks’s contract with AEW expire?
  • Why isn’t Malakai Black ever featured in singles matches in AEW?
  • What’s a good summary of what a fan missed the last few years if they’re just returning to WWE viewing now?
  • How about Seth Rollins vacates his World Hvt. Title and WrestleMania headlines with Okada the Rumble winner against C.M. Punk the chamber winner?
  • Will Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther be at WrestleMania this year? How much would Gunther benefit from beating Brock?
  • Would it be a good idea for Cody Rhodes and C.M. Punk to be co-winners of the Rumble this year?
  • Is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kazuchika Okada a WrestleMania-worthy match?
  • Has there ever been an unadvertised winner of the Royal Rumble and are there any good candidates for that this year?
  • Is having The Greatest WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia later this year a good way to give everyone what they want regarding a Roman Reigns vs. Rock match at a WrestleMania without derailing the plan with Reigns and Cody?
  • What kind of viewership would Rock vs. Roman get if it was built into a broadcast TV special rather than a PLE match?
  • Predictions for who will win the Rumbles and Elimination Chamber.
  • What will AEW Collision feature opposite of WrestleMania’s first night this year?

