VIP AUDIO 1/25 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Lesnar vs. Gunther, difference in tables in Japan and U.S., pros and cons of Okada in WWE vs. AEW, Samoa Joe’s peak, Copeland-Bret jump comparisons, Rock-Roman, more (55 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Pros and cons of Okada going to either WWE or AEW?

When would’ve been the best time to go all-in with Samoa Joe during his career as a centerpiece world champion?

Could AEW incur enough losses that it’s just shut down suddenly?

The difference between tables in Japan and the U.S.?

In what ways is Adam Copeland jump from WWE to AEW similar and different than Bret Hart’s jump from WCW to WWE?

When does Ricky Starks’s contract with AEW expire?

Why isn’t Malakai Black ever featured in singles matches in AEW?

What’s a good summary of what a fan missed the last few years if they’re just returning to WWE viewing now?

How about Seth Rollins vacates his World Hvt. Title and WrestleMania headlines with Okada the Rumble winner against C.M. Punk the chamber winner?

Will Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther be at WrestleMania this year? How much would Gunther benefit from beating Brock?

Would it be a good idea for Cody Rhodes and C.M. Punk to be co-winners of the Rumble this year?

Is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kazuchika Okada a WrestleMania-worthy match?

Has there ever been an unadvertised winner of the Royal Rumble and are there any good candidates for that this year?

Is having The Greatest WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia later this year a good way to give everyone what they want regarding a Roman Reigns vs. Rock match at a WrestleMania without derailing the plan with Reigns and Cody?

What kind of viewership would Rock vs. Roman get if it was built into a broadcast TV special rather than a PLE match?

Predictions for who will win the Rumbles and Elimination Chamber.

What will AEW Collision feature opposite of WrestleMania’s first night this year?

