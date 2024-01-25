VIP AUDIO 1/25 – WKH – The News: Details on new lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon alleging sex trafficking of former female employee, Laurinaitis, Lesnar named (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller cover the breaking news today, covered prominently by the Wall Street Journal, of a lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon of a former employee who alleges she was a victim of sex trafficking within WWE among employees and at least one wrestler with unauthorized distribution of nude photos and videos amongst other vile, lurid sexual allegations. This podcast covers details of the lawsuit, what the Wall Street Journal reported, text message excerpts included in the actual lawsuit related to the allegations, how this could affect the new Netflix-WWE deal and The Rock’s addition to the TKO board, what Vince McMahon said in response through a spokesman and what TKO has said about the allegations, and what the reaction within the industry has been.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO