FREE PODCAST 2/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Donofrio: Part two of expansive discussion on Rock-Reigns-Cody including Jason from Australia making his return to post-show (102 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s and ProWrestling.net’s Tony Donofrio to discuss the bombshell conclusion to Smackdown with The Rock showing up and Cody Rhodes announcing he is ceding his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns to The Rock. Wade and Tony talk with callers primarily about the Cody-Reigns-Rock situation, pro and con. The conversation includes thoughts on whether The Rock is hurting his reputation by returning to WWE at a time of scandal with Vince McMahon. They also discuss Logan Paul, Bobby Lashley, and other topics from Smackdown including an on-site report on crowd reactions and some emails at the end.

IMPORTANT NOTE: This post-show ran nearly three hours, so it was broken into two installments so the file size wasn’t enormous. As a result, part two is presented here. Part one was featured Friday night on our Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show “red logo” podcast feed.

