AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (2/3): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, February 3, 2024
Where: Edinburg, Tex. at Bert Ogden Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,653 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 2,902.
How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero
- Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Keith
- Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata
- Christian Cage & The Patriarchy (Killswitch & Nick Wayne) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & Daniel Garcia
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/27): FTR & Garcia vs. House of Black in an elimination cage match, Cassidy vs. Komander, Claudio & Moxley vs. Moriarty & Taylor, Danielson vs. Nagata, Deeb returns
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Adam Copeland says Christian Cage’s lack of being cool is the key to his success as a heel
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.