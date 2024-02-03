AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (2/3): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Where: Edinburg, Tex. at Bert Ogden Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,653 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 2,902.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero

Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Keith

Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata

Christian Cage & The Patriarchy (Killswitch & Nick Wayne) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & Daniel Garcia

