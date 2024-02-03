VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #796 (February 7, 2004): The story behind HBK being added to Triple H vs. Benoit WM20 main event, tons of insider news on futures of Rock and Hogan in WWE, Torch Talk with Bill Apter, 15 Most Influential

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #796 cover-dated February 7, 2004: This week’s Torch Newsletter also features the 12th annual article listing and detailing “Wrestling’s 15 Most Influential People” and a complete list of past rankings dating back to 1992. Find out who really wields power behind the scenes, and how that has changed from year to year for the past 12 years… The TNA Newswire… Wrestling’s 12 Annual Most Influential List with a listing of the 15 most influential people in wrestling in 2003, plus all past lists so you can see how the power structure has shifted year-to-year… Pat McNeill’s “McNeill Factor” looking at the New Style WWE workrate… Wade Keller’s End Notes featuring his reaction to Paul Heyman’s speech on Smackdown last week regarding how Vince McMahon’s handling of past defections inspired him… The Top 5 Stories of the Week: Details on the changing of WrestleMania’s Raw main event, Randy Savage headlining TNA’s April PPV, Brian Urlacher, and more… WWE Newswire packed with the very latest news including: The WrestleMania line-up is almost completely set. This week’s Torch Newsletter “WWE Newswire” features a list of all of the official matches so far, what possible variations there are on the undercard, which matches will be promoted the most, and why one wrestler who has moved down the card isn’t particularly upset about it. We also have the listing of the No Way Out card so far, and the inside scoop on something planned for tonight’s Smackdown taping that will influence one No Way Out title match. Plus, more details than you’ll read anywhere regarding the status of Hulk Hogan and The Rock as it pertains to WrestleMania and beyond. Plus, is ECW going to replace Confidential on Saturday nights? There are some indications that suggest it might be in the plans down the line. We tell you the details. Plus, the WWE Newswire features the latest injury report… Notes on this week’s Raw Japan tour… Why Kane vs. Goldberg was featured on Raw last night… Which wrestler threw a Superbowl party for his fellow wrestlers on Sunday… What internet headline about a returning WWE talent was wrong… The story behind Shawn Michaels being added to the Chris Benoit vs. Triple H match – when the change was made and the reasons why… Plus: The Top Five Stories of the Week… Jason Powell’s On Topic featuring his January Hitlist… Torch Talk, part four, with Bill Apter…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #796

–LIST OF ALL 2004 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE