VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #798 (February 21, 2004): WrestleMania 20 line-up finally takes shape with all top stars accounted for, Guerrero wins title, Mitchell’s Unofficial Ric Flair DVD Liner Notes, Apter Torch Talk

SUMMARY of #798 cover-dated February 21, 2004: This issue includes a Cover Story by Wade Keller looking at how the entire WWE roster of wrestlers is fitting into the already announced or soon-to-be announced WrestleMania XX complete line-up. Also, the latest on the potential participation of Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, The Rock, and Bret Hart at WM20… The Top Five Stories of the Week: News on Eddie Guerrero, TNA’s Bound for Glory PPV, and more… WWE Newswire: The most news we’ve had in months including more behind the scenes scoops than you’ll find anywhere. Although this isn’t released on-line yet, Keller’s Audio Updates this week will be covering much of this exclusive news… TNA Newswire: All the latest behind the scenes news and info – by far the no. 1 source for insider news on TNA each week… ROH Newswire: All the latest on this past weekend’s Pure Wrestling Tournament and plans for their next big event in March in New Jersey, plus Notebook items… Mitchell’s Memo: The Ultimate Ric Flair DVD Collection Liner Notes, pt. 6. To those who have been asking, yes, these will all be posted in one collection at the Torch VIP Section as soon as he complete the series of articles in a few weeks… Jason Powell’s weekly “On Topic” column looking at things in pro wrestling lately that he is enjoying… Pat McNeill’s “At the Bar” column with his observations of his local bar crowd’s reaction to No Way Out… Torch Talk with Bill Apter, pt. 5: This installment includes Apter discussing Dan Shockett’s heel column and the reaction within the industry to them, his reaction to the question of whether Matt Brock was real, and the day Vince McMahon Jr. banned him from having press credentials at WWF events and how Vince McMahon Sr. responded when he confronted him about it… Wade Keller’s End Notes featuring analysis of a recent Eric Bischoff interview regarding his role in the downfall of WCW and why what Bischoff said just doesn’t hold water, with a list of specific examples… Plus, the NWA-TNA PPV Report, two Backtrack features looking at the Torch Newsletter 10 Years Ago This Week, the Weekly Schedule, Keller’s No Way Out Rundown, Torch staff PPV Roundtable, Reader Reax to the PPV, and Reader Poll Results…

