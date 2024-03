AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/9): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Where: Duluth, Ga. at Gas South Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,166 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 2,441.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor

House of Black vs. Mark Briscoe & Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett – Atlanta Street Fight

Místico vs. Angelico

Mariah May vs. Trish Adora

Debut of The Elite

