VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #801 (March 13, 2004): Mitchell on Feinstein, Torch Talk with Gabe Sapolsky, Lesnar’s Future, WM20 All-Time Losers

SUMMARY of #801 cover-dated March 13, 2004: This issue opens with the Top Five Stories of the Week including Brock Lesnar’s WWE future in question, the Rob Feinstein scandal, ROH’s response, and more… The Cover Story titled “Ring of Honor faces challenges due to Feinstein scandal”… Pat McNeill’s “McNeill Factor” looks at the 10 Most Defining Moments of the WrestleMania Era in the pro wrestling industry.Torch Talk with Gabe Sapolsky, pt. 1: In-depth, hard-hitting, unrestrained interview with the man at the center of trying to clean up the mess created by the Rob Feinstein controversy. He put no restrictions on questions that could be asked, answered every question he could, confronted the emotional battles he and the wrestlers face as they try to regroup, and explains why fans should still have faith in ROH. This is part one of a multi-part Torch Talk that will be published over the next several weeks. The interview also delves into ROH’s place in wrestling today (aside from the Feinstein controversy), the influence it has already obviously had on WWE, and more… The NWA-TNA Newswire with behind the scenes news on Lex Luger, Vince Russo’s increasing booking role, and more… Bruce Mitchell’s spotlight feature column titled “Sex and Power” with a shocking, detailed, exhaustive examination of the abuse of power and sex over the years in the pro wrestling industry, with a personal perspective as a full-time elementary school teacher who has dealt with sexually abused children over the years. This is another one of those columns that shows in the pro wrestling journalism world, there is Bruce Mitchell and then the rest of us… WWE Newswire: All the latest behind the scenes news and info – by far the no. 1 source for first-generation breaking insider backstage news on WWE each week. More info than you’ll find anywhere else on the Brock Lesnar situation, the South African tour airline controversy, the Smackdown meeting controversy, and much more… Jason Powell’s weekly “On Topic” column featuring his match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 20 and a 1-5 rating for each match’s liklihood of “stealing the show”… James Guttman’s “Guttman Files” looks at the “Cursed Children” of WrestleMania’s past – those with the worst win/loss records over the last 19 years… End Notes with Wade Keller featuring thoughts on WM20, Brock Lesnar’s state of mind and future, Wrestlemania 25 (yes, 25!), the death of Hercules Hernandez, and the burden ROH must meet regarding proof of ownership change… Plus, the NWA-TNA PPV Report, a Backtrack feature looking at the Torch Newsletter 10 Years Ago This Week, the Weekly Schedule, WWE house show results, and more…

