VIP AUDIO 3/13 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (3-8-2017): Hardy and Bubba Ray to ROH, ROH PPV Preview, New Era Impact changes, NJPW, Honma, Bryan’s concussion, Crews, UFC 20 (75 min.)

- The Hardys and Bully Ray arriving in ROH this past weekend
- Making Impact Great Again with an evaluation of the new talent replacing the departed wrestlers.
- Honma’s scary injury
- New Japan anniversary shows
MAILBAG TOPICS…
- Daniel Bryan
- Smackdown vs. Raw
- Apollo Crews
MMA TOPICS…
- A review of UFC 209 and look ahead to that weekend’s Fight Night.
