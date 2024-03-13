VIP AUDIO 3/13 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (3-8-2017): Hardy and Bubba Ray to ROH, ROH PPV Preview, New Era Impact changes, NJPW, Honma, Bryan’s concussion, Crews, UFC 20 (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2), we jump back just over seven years to the Mar 8, 2017 episode covering these topics:

The Hardys and Bully Ray arriving in ROH this past weekend

Making Impact Great Again with an evaluation of the new talent replacing the departed wrestlers.

Honma’s scary injury

New Japan anniversary shows

MAILBAG TOPICS…

Daniel Bryan

Smackdown vs. Raw

Apollo Crews

MMA TOPICS…

A review of UFC 209 and look ahead to that weekend’s Fight Night.

