VIP AUDIO 3/13 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (3-8-2017): Hardy and Bubba Ray to ROH, ROH PPV Preview, New Era Impact changes, NJPW, Honma, Bryan’s concussion, Crews, UFC 20 (75 min.)

March 13, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2), we jump back just over seven years to the Mar 8, 2017 episode covering these topics:

  • The Hardys and Bully Ray arriving in ROH this past weekend
  • Making Impact Great Again with an evaluation of the new talent replacing the departed wrestlers.
  • Honma’s scary injury
  • New Japan anniversary shows

MAILBAG TOPICS…

  • Daniel Bryan
  • Smackdown vs. Raw
  • Apollo Crews

MMA TOPICS…

  • A review of UFC 209 and look ahead to that weekend’s Fight Night.

