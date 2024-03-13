VIP AUDIO 3/13 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: wXw 16 Carat weekend recap with guests Felix Kohlenberg and Ian Hamilton (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by two special guests to look back wXw 16 Carat 2024 – traditionally the biggest weekend for European independent wrestling every year. First we were delighted to speak to wXw CEO Felix Kohlenberg about all things wXw coming out of a successful weekend on numerous fronts for the company. It was a rare chance to hear from Felix, who has been one of the promoters of wXw going back two decades now. Following the chat with Felix, we were joined by the great Ian Hamilton on BackBodyDrop.com – a man whose knowledge of European wrestling and coverage of the scene is second to none. With both discussions we got interesting perspectives of the weekend itself, but also the challenges wXw has faced in recent years (along with all of wrestling), their place in the scene, distribution models, relationships with other companies, the future, and much more. Two really fascinating and frank conversations that we hope you’ll enjoy.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO