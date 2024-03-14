VIP AUDIO 3/14 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Might Cody never finish his story, Terry Gordy, Sting’s retirement match, Trump at UFC events, Guevara being scapegoated, Aubrey Edward, boxers in wrestling, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

A counter viewpoint on Sting’s retirement match

Sting’s farewell speech being cut short

Is the Will Ospreay-Bryan Danielson backstory and hype a lazy copout?

Is Meat Madness a decent way to promote big guys fighting?

Why aren’t people pointing out that if C.M. Punk were healthy, he’d likely be in Seth Rollins’s spot in the tag match at WM?

Could Cody’s story be that he never finishes his story?

Should Rock use different entrance music?

Terry Gordy’s career path

Why do so many boxing champions take part in pro wrestling?

Are Dana White and UFC turning people off by featuring the former U.S. President on their PPVs?

Does Todd mind being on an island regarding his view on how Okada has been slotted as a heel in AEW?

What is the history of wrestling rings?

Did Christian turn heel when he insulted Excalibur on commentary?

Is Sammy Guevara really a scapegoat for bad policies in AEW regarding wrestlers’ health?

How many wrestlers in WWE and AEW are probably making more than 3-4 million dollars?

Which wrestlers in AEW would advance their careers by going to WWE when their deal with AEW runs out that WWE would realistically be interested in?

Is Aubrey Edwards deserving of criticism that Pat McAfee gets regarding putting himself ahead of the wrestlers?

Shouldn’t AEW be advertising wrestlers like Mercedes Moné ahead of time given last night’s Dynamite’s disappointing viewership?

Katie Britt

