VIP AUDIO 3/14 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Might Cody never finish his story, Terry Gordy, Sting’s retirement match, Trump at UFC events, Guevara being scapegoated, Aubrey Edward, boxers in wrestling, more (95 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- A counter viewpoint on Sting’s retirement match
- Sting’s farewell speech being cut short
- Is the Will Ospreay-Bryan Danielson backstory and hype a lazy copout?
- Is Meat Madness a decent way to promote big guys fighting?
- Why aren’t people pointing out that if C.M. Punk were healthy, he’d likely be in Seth Rollins’s spot in the tag match at WM?
- Could Cody’s story be that he never finishes his story?
- Should Rock use different entrance music?
- Terry Gordy’s career path
- Why do so many boxing champions take part in pro wrestling?
- Are Dana White and UFC turning people off by featuring the former U.S. President on their PPVs?
- Does Todd mind being on an island regarding his view on how Okada has been slotted as a heel in AEW?
- What is the history of wrestling rings?
- Did Christian turn heel when he insulted Excalibur on commentary?
- Is Sammy Guevara really a scapegoat for bad policies in AEW regarding wrestlers’ health?
- How many wrestlers in WWE and AEW are probably making more than 3-4 million dollars?
- Which wrestlers in AEW would advance their careers by going to WWE when their deal with AEW runs out that WWE would realistically be interested in?
- Is Aubrey Edwards deserving of criticism that Pat McAfee gets regarding putting himself ahead of the wrestlers?
- Shouldn’t AEW be advertising wrestlers like Mercedes Moné ahead of time given last night’s Dynamite’s disappointing viewership?
- Katie Britt
