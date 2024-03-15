FREE PODCAST 3/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #270 (3-12-94) of the PWTorch including big Memphis Memories show, Lawler back to WWF, tons of WWF talent updates, more (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off episode 113 of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #270 of the PWTorch including a big show in Memphis, Lawler on his way back to WWF, news and notes on various WWF talent, Flair turns heel, free agency with 1994 talent, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

