VIP AUDIO 3/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-15-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talking NWA Champ heading to ROH, Ross’s return to WWE TV, TNA losing prime time slot, MTV pilot update, WWE rehiring wrestlers (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from March 15, 2006. Topics include:
- TNA losing their primetime slot on Spike TV
- Jim Ross’s return to WWE television.
- The NWA World Champion heading to Ring of Honor.
- What WWE needs to accomplish this Saturday on NBC.
- WWE rehiring two of its former wrestlers, and rumors of a third.
- Who’s on their way back into TNA?
- Which former Ring of Honor wrestler blew out his knee?
- The latest developments on the MTV wrestling pilot.
- The Indy Lineup of the Week features three former Smackdown wrestlers headlining a show in Kentucky that weekend.
- Readers demand their own WrestleMania Rewind matches
- Listener Mail on Matt Hardy and Goldylocks.
- Plus, Pat’s going down swinging in this week’s installment of “McNeill Sings The Hits”!
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.