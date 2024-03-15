News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/15 – WKPWP Flagship Mailbag from 5 Yrs Ago with Keller & Powell: Ronda’s heel turn, did Roman return too soon, does Kofi have to win at WM, Styles-Orton, Triple H-Batista, Becky damaged, HOF, SNL, Hardys-Usos, Shane, more (96 min.)

March 15, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we flash back five years (3-15-2019) to a Mailbag Saturday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They answer questions from listeners on these topics: Ronda Rousey’s heel turn, did Roman Reigns return too soon, does Kofi Kingston have to win at WM, A.J. Styles-Randy Orton, Triple H-Batista, Becky Lynch damaged in last month or two, Hall of Fame drama, who from WWE could host SNL, Hardys-Usos, Shane McMahon, and more.

