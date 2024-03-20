FREE PODCAST 3/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Ohio Wrestling Alliance’s Brews and Bodyslams II, IWTV’s Wrestling Open, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland have a double main event of topics. They give a live report from Ohio Wrestling Alliance’s Brews and Bodyslams II, where Chris got to live out a dream, Justin found a new favorite wrestler, and both men marveled at how a babushka could stay on Jeffrey John’s head for an entire match. Then we discuss a super rare Saturday edition of IWTV’s Wrestling Open, a fun show with a heavy focus of building storylines and a main event of heel group Big Business against the Wrestling Open All Stars. They piece together angles from the context clues, see some exciting new wrestlers, and go on some wild tangents. For VIP listeners, it’s off to Iowa and Revolver’s Ready or Not, featuring Mike Bailey vs. Marina Shafir in an excellent match as well as Fulton battling Jake Something in a hoss fight.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO