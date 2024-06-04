FREE PODCAST 6/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Dominik-Liv Morgan romance, Gable-Otis tension, McAfee controversy, Breakker, Dragunov, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from the PWTorch. They begin with the budding romance between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, the Pat McAfee controversy, is Ilja Dragunov going to be sacrificed to Bron Breakker, will Drew McIntyre win the WWE Title at Clash at the Castle, will Xavier Woods join Karrion Kross, are they waiting too long for Otis to break from Chad Gable, and more.

