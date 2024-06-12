TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (6/6): Jordynne Grace talks about appearing on NXT, Rosemary talks about her demons, Kazarian vs. Nic Nemeth, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT HITS AND MISSES

JUNE 6, 2024

NEWPORT, KY AT MEGACORP PAVILLON

AIRED ON AXS TV

BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

(1) JAKE SOMETHING vs. KON- MINOR HIT

Why was this SO SHORT? I’m really hoping that this is just the first of several matches, cause otherwise, what was this about? I honestly think that Jake Something will be someone that TNA can build around over the next few years, but they keep stalling on him. This was an alright match, but Eric Young coming to the rescue was nice, but I would have rather had Deaner come in to either reinforce their connection or to double down on the split.

FRANKIE KAZARIAN BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER- MINOR HIT

Alright so Frankie “The King of TNA” Kazarian is taking cutting deals with the System? I don’t see this ending well for anyone involved.

GIA MILLER GOSSIP COLUMNIST EXTRAORDINAIRE – MINOR MISS

I’m not sure if I dig the PCO/Steph DeLander romance angle. It feels really old fashioned and out of place in today’s wrestling landscape. I feel like this is a Kane and Lita storyline from 1999 than anything modern.

(2) GISELE SHAW vs. SHAZZA MCKENZIE – MINOR HIT

It was nice to see Gisele Shaw again. I hadn’t realized how much I had missed her. Which, frankly, surprises me, I wasn’t the biggest fan of her when she first debuted. However, the division hasn’t felt the same without her. She went out and put on a pretty good match, didn’t seem to have any lingering ring rust. While not a long showing, Shazza McKenzie got a pretty good showing in. I think that she could really make a name for herself in TNA if they decided to bring her back.

ROSEMARY TALKS ABOUT HER DEMONS – MINOR HIT

Alright, this was a pretty standard modern Rosemary promo. I’m going to wait to see where it goes. Hopefully she and Crazzy Steve and Jonathan Gresham can all work together spitting black ink at everyone.

STEVE MACLIN AND MIKE SANTANA BACKSTAGE – MINOR HIT

Alright, dudes who don’t want to work together forced to work together?!? CAN THEY CO-EXIST?!?

(3) SPEEDBALL MOUNTAIN (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Trent Seven) vs. MUSTAFA ALI & CAMPAIGN SINGH – HIT

This was a great match, it had a very predictable end, but it was a really good match. The way it was orchestrated and executed was really fantastic. Each of these wrestlers is really good on their own (Yes, even Campaign Singh, who doesn’t show it off enough), but the way that they were able to pull character building moments into the match was astounding.

THE PERSONAL CONCIERGE COMES OUT TO ANNOY ME AGAIN – MISS

I’m getting more and more tired of this as it goes on. George Iceman is giving it his all, but nah, this isn’t for me.

(4) JORDYNNE GRACE (c) vs. ALLYSIN KAY (w/Marti Belle) — TNA Knockouts Title match – HIT

Damn, this was a great match. Allysin Kay is a fantastic performer, as one would expect from a former Knockouts Champion, but she really got to show up for Jordynne Grace. This was an intolerably short match, clocking in at around 6 minutes, which is just north of being a squash. Kay got to show off a bit of her arsenal, but it wasn’t to be. Juggernaut Jordynne Grace is the correct nickname, she’s not stopping for anyone.

DMTV – MISS

I’m not quite sure where Sami Callihan is going with these. They feel like either a throw back to the old Max Headroom shorts from the 80’s, or a weird kids show from the 00’s, or a youtube show from 2015 where the host has a soundboard. I watch them, and it’s like having a regular Sami Callihan promo but where someone is learning to edit video and audio. I don’t find them entertaining, but I’m guessing someone does. Probably Sami Callihan.

(5) LAREDO KID vs. A.J. FRANCIS (w/Rich Swann) — TNA Digital Media Title match – MISS

I’m not happy with this. I was really ready for Laredo Kid to have a good sustained run. This short circuited that hope pretty readily. I understand that this is the midcard title and AJ Francis sort of needs one right now, but I wanted Laredo Kid to have more to do. I feel bad, because I feel like he has the skills, but never gets his due.

JORDYNNE GRACE TALKS ABOUT THE OTHER COMPANY – HIT

Not going to lie, I’m excited for this. Job done. I’ll watch the stupid PLE.

(6) NIC NEMETH vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN – HIT

This was a great match. Two old veterans really got to show off with this, both wrestlers came out looking really polished and strong at the end of this match. However, the post match beat down and reveal of the Hardy Family compound match. Matt Hardy REALLY likes having cinematic matches in his house, doesn’t he?

FINAL THOUGHTS – MINOR HIT

It was fine. Unfortunately, the hype of Jordynne Grace appearing on NXT has really stolen the shine off of this episode. It’s one of those historic things that in the grand scheme of things will be remembered far more than anything else that this episode contained.

