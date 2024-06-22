FREE PODCAST 6/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Bryant: Another new Bloodline member, Drew bloodies Punk in Chicago, Money in the Bank developments, live callers, more (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Travis Bryant from PWTorch. They discuss the big Drew McIntyre-C.M. Punk angle in Chicago in front of Punk’s hometown fans plus the debut of Jacob Fatu in a newly expanded Bloodline. Also, Money in the Bank qualifier matches, more with L.A. Knight and Logan Paul, Tiffany Stratton, and other topics including reaction to the Wyatt Sick6. Throughout the show, live viewer interaction from the chat room and mailbag too.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO