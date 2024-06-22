VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #815 (July 3, 2004): Cover Story analyzing what went wrong with two PPVs over past week, Great American Bash coverage, Samoa Joe’s thoughts on how to improve Ring of Honor, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #815 cover-dated July 3, 2004: Wade Keller’s Cover Story analyzing what went wrong with the two PPVs over the past week… The Top Five Stories of the Week… WWE Newswire featuring backstage news from the Great American Bash, the Paul Bearer angle, a departure from the creative team, Bradshaw’s standing in the locker room with colleagues, Eddie Guerrero’s reaction to losing the WWE Title, Summerslam plans, who was deisgruntled at the Bash PPV, who was accused of sandbagging their match by some colleagues, injury updates, Kenzo Suzuki’s reputation backstage, the latest on the pre-Raw and pre-Smackdown meetings, who picked up the slack in Vince McMahon’s absence, and much more… TNA Newswire featuring breaking news on Jeff Hardy and why he got off to bad start last week, plans for Dennis Rodman, plans for Johnny Fairplay, backstage antics and confrontation with Kid Kash, a face-to-face argument between two wrestlers, pay structure within TNA, which TNA wrestler Edge and Christian tried to recruit, why Sabu was given yet another chance despite his issues, Scott D’Amore’s reaction to criticism of his match last week, and much more… ROH Newswire with the latest line-ups, change in Code of Honor, change in Top Five Rankings, past big name negotiating for a return, Rick Steamboat’s schedule, and more… Bruce Mitchell’s weekly “Mitchell Memo” with his overview of what he called “Stupid Week”… Wade Keller’s feature column titled “The Bash showed off Smackdown’s glaring deficiencies”… Jason Powell’s “June Hitlist”… Pat McNeill’s “alternate universe” look at what could have and should have happened to improve the Bash on Sunday… Part seven of the “Torch Talk” with ROH World Champion Samoa Joe with his thoughts on how to improve Ring of Honor, his thoughts on crowd hecklers, and more… Detailed coverage of the Great American Bash included Keller’s match analysis and star ratings and Roundtable Reviews from the entire staff… Plus, the handy upcoming events schedule, TV reviews for Raw and Smackdown, TNA PPV rundown with star ratings, the 10 Years Ago This Week Backtrack with news on Hulk Hogan’s first week in WCW and Jim Ross’s “Torch Talk” after being fired by Vince McMahon, and more!…

