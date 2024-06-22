WWE Smackdown On-Site Report (6/22): Mood of the packed sellout crowd after Cody and Punk beatdowns, non-televised matches, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JUNE 21, 2024

ROSEMONT, ILL. AT ALLSTATE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

ON-SITE NOTES FROM CHARLIE CATE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Attendance: WrestleTix reported a final count of 14,698 tickets distributed, a sellout.

-Cody Rhodes and C.M. Punk had strong openings, but their respective beat downs really took the air out of the room both times. That’s two Cody beat downs in one year for Chicago fans (the Rock’s rain beat down in March included).

-Randy Orton and Kevin Owens were very over, but it seemed fans were just grasping for anything on the babyface side.

-Drew McIntyre’s segment was awesome as was the Punk and Paul Heyman segment.

DARK MAIN EVENTS: Braun Strowman vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Awesome Truth vs. Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh

