VIP AUDIO 6/22 – The Fix Flashback (6-7-2017): Reigns vs. Bray, Jim Ross, Nakamura, Lana’s return, New Japan Super Juniors, Okada-Omega preview, more (126 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Flashback from June 7, 2017 with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discussed these topics:
- A review of WWE Extreme Rules, Raw, and Smackdown including all of the top matches and segment including Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, the Fatal Five-way, the return of Lana, Dean Ambrose crashing Miz’s celebration, and much more.
- New Japan Super Juniors
- NJPW Dominion Preview including Okada-Omega
- Impact thoughts
- Nakamura’s heel potential
MAILBAG TOPICS
- Bayley
- Dean Ambrose
- Jim Ross on 205 Live
MMA TOPICS
- A look back at UFC’s last PPV and a preview of this weekend’s UFC.
MAILBAG TOPICS…
- Sting’s early setback
- Is Titus O’Neal worth it
- Vince McMahon’s reaction to NXT’s success
- Jinder Mahal as an Indian hero.
MMA TOPICS…
- A UFC Fight Night review and a UFC 212 preview.
