News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/22 – The Fix Flashback (6-7-2017): Reigns vs. Bray, Jim Ross, Nakamura, Lana’s return, New Japan Super Juniors, Okada-Omega preview, more (126 min.)

June 22, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Flashback from June 7, 2017 with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discussed these topics:

  • A review of WWE Extreme Rules, Raw, and Smackdown including all of the top matches and segment including Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, the Fatal Five-way, the return of Lana, Dean Ambrose crashing Miz’s celebration, and much more.
  • New Japan Super Juniors
  • NJPW Dominion Preview including Okada-Omega
  • Impact thoughts
  • Nakamura’s heel potential

MAILBAG TOPICS

  • Bayley
  • Dean Ambrose
  • Jim Ross on 205 Live

MMA TOPICS

  • A look back at UFC’s last PPV and a preview of this weekend’s UFC.

MAILBAG TOPICS…

  • Sting’s early setback
  • Is Titus O’Neal worth it
  • Vince McMahon’s reaction to NXT’s success
  • Jinder Mahal as an Indian hero.

MMA TOPICS…

  • A UFC Fight Night review and a UFC 212 preview.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024