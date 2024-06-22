VIP AUDIO 6/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-14-2006): ECW on SyFy Debut Roundtable: Keller & Mitchell & McNeill talk about the debacle and massively negative feedback (52 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our Roundtable Review of the debut episode of ECW on SyFy on June 14, 2006. PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill talk about the debacle and massively negative feedback for the debut episode, including how scary it was that it was a result of a genuine attempt by Vince McMahon to produce a good show.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO