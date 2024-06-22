VIP AUDIO 6/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-15-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill with guest Jason Powell talking awful ECW on Sci-Fi debut, more (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from June 15, 2006 including:

The relaunch of the former ECW promotion as a WWE brand on Sci-Fi

The least anticipated tag team reunion tour in years

The real winner from last night’s ECW show on Sci-Fi

Which former Ring of Honor champion was backstage in Trenton. (Hint: not The Zombie).

That weekend’s Slammiversary

ROH’s major Manhattan show for Saturday

WWE loading up its next pay-per-view

The Indy Lineup of the Week with two top TNA wrestlers locking up in a rare one-on-one match

The listeners second guess the previous night’s lineup

Listener Mail on Dusty Rhodes and The Honky Tonk Man

Plus the Newsmaker Hotline with Jason Powell to review ECW on Sci-Fi

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

